"Delhi CM should undergo Narco test..." Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Sukesh Chandrashekhar's letter

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Wednesday demanded a Narco test for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, minister Satyendar Jain, and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. He mentioned that it is the first time when someone has clearly admitted that he has given a certain amount of money to the CM.

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain, and Sukesh Chandrashekhar should undergo Narco tests. This is the first time in the country that someone has clearly written about him giving a certain amount of money to any chief minister," Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said referring to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena alleging that a total amount of Rs 50 crore was paid to the AAP as he was promised an important party position in south India. "The hardcore honest party is the hardcore dishonest party and the CBI should investigate Sukesh's allegations,' he alleged.

Kumar further alleged that the AAP was sending money through hawala to contest elections in Gujarat and added that it is because of the party's national convenor that Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia have been trapped. "Chief Minister Kejriwal does not keep any portfolio, Kejriwal is an officer, who knows that he can be caught after he signs the file; because of him Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are trapped in corruption charges. The ministers of the Kejriwal government need to be aware of him," Ajoy Kumar said.

Further in his conversation with ANI, he alleged that Kejriwal immediately removed minister Rajendra Pal Gautam who belonged to Scheduled Caste, but is not removing Sisodia and Jain. Notably, after his interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Manish Sisodia alleged that the ED has registered a "false" case against him and quoted them saying as they will make him the chief minister.

"Today I saw in the CBI office that there's no issue of any scam (excise policy case). The whole case is fake. I understood all that in the nine hour-questioning today. The case isn't to probe any scam against me, but to make Operation Lotus successful in Delhi," Sisodia said on Saturday. "I was asked inside the CBI office to leave (AAP), or else such cases will keep getting registered against me. I was told 'Satyendar Jain ke upar konse sachhe cases hain?'...I said I won't leave AAP for BJP. They said they'll make me CM," he alleged.

However, the CBI then issued a statement refuting Sisodia's allegations and asserted that he was examined strictly on the basis of the FIR and the evidence collected so far during the course of the investigation. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra yesterday (Tuesday) lashed out at the Deputy CM's statement and said it was an "Operation Non-cooperation" and "Jashn-e-Bhrashtachar" from Sisodia and other AAP leaders and "they are trying to convert vice into victory". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)