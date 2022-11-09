Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 15:02 IST
HC refuses to stay upcoming MCD elections
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections which are scheduled for December 4.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the State Election Commission (SEC) has already issued a notification and it will remain unchanged.

''The Election Commission's notification is there. We cannot touch it now,'' the bench said.

The SEC announced the election schedule for MCD on November 4, according to which polling for 250 municipal wards will take place on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7.

On Wednesday, three petitions challenging the delimitation of wards and their reservation were listed before the high court.

The bench issued notices on the petitions and asked the Centre, Delhi government and SEC to respond to them, while listing the pleas for further hearing on December 15.

During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioners urged the court to stay the elections till the pleas were heard.

However, the bench turned down the request, saying, ''Once elections are notified, we can't stay it.'' Earlier, a petition by a Congress leader challenging the delimitation of wards came up before the court and it will also be heard on December 15.

