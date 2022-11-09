Draft electoral rolls of Tripura published, 27,33,891 voters in list

Tripura has 27,33,891 voters in 60 Assembly constituencies as per the Draft Electoral roll which was published on Wednesday.

Assembly elections in Tripura are due early next year.

As per the draft electoral roll, Tripura has a total of 27,33,891 voters, of which 13,80,181 are male, 13,53,664 female and 46 third gender. ''With the publication of draft electoral rolls, claims and objections will be allowed till December 8 while special campaign will be done on November 19, 20 and December 3 and 4. The claim and objection in respect to the draft rolls will be settled on December 26, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kiran Gitte at a press conference.

He said the final electoral rolls in which the next Assembly election will take place will be prepared on January 1, 2023.

The CEO said the final rolls will be published on January 5, 2023.

''The draft electoral rolls will be available in all the 3,328 polling booths, Tehsil Offices and SDM offices for revision. The SDMs were asked to conduct special camps in all the degree colleges to get the eligible voters enrolled in the voters’ list'', he said.

The focus will be on preparation of error free electoral rolls in order to conduct the election in a free and fair manner, he said, adding that he had already held meetings with the political parties to get feedback on the election preparation.

The CEO said that the northeastern state has been witnessing single phase elections.

''In Tripura, elections take place in the second part of March and one phase... Hopefully, this time also there will be no exception. We are expecting one of three states (Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland), the state to go to election first because of deployment of security forces. The additional forces that will be engaged in Tripura will go to Meghalaya or Nagaland after completion of poll in state'', he explained.

On opposition parties allegation over the law and order situation, Gitte said the election department is closely monitoring the situation to ensure peace as draft electoral rolls have already been published.

On the visit of the Election Commission’s team, the CEO said they are likely to visit the state within the next 10 to 15 days to supervise the election preparations including roll revision process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)