WB: Sukanta Majumdar slams Mamata Banerjee for her refusal to implement CAA

BJP president in West Bengal Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday slams that Mamata Banerjee's refusal to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) means that she does not want refugees to become a part of India. "CAA has already been passed in both houses of the Parliament. Now it is upto the Central government if it will be implemented throughout the country. If you (chief minister Mamata Banerjee) is opposing it, it means that you are challenging the sovereignty of the country," BJP West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar said in an exclusive conversation with ANI.

"CAA will be implemented in Bengal as well. If she does not want it, it would mean that she doesn't want refugee to become citizens (Indians)," he added. Majumdar's remarks came of CM Banerjee's statement on November 2 in which she termed the implication of Uniform Civil Code as a setup for Gujarat polls.

"We are totally against this (UCC) and we oppose CAA; they are playing this game because of the Gujarat elections," chief minister Mamata Banerjee said while she was asked about her stand on UCC. The decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been made in the Gujarat Cabinet on October 29 for which a committee will be formed under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court/High court judge.

Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a historic decision in the cabinet meeting today - of forming a committee for implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state, stated Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi in a press conference on Saturday. Sanghavi said, there is one criminal code for the citizens across the country but there is a difference in the civil code, which is based on religion and to change the same, it has been decided to implement a uniform civil code in the state.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also took to Twitter and informed that an important decision has been taken today in a state cabinet meeting to form a high-level committee under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court/HC judge to examine the need for a Uniform Civil Code in the state and prepare a draft for this code. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)