Varun Kumar Pandey appointed Indian Youth Congress national media in-charge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 19:09 IST
Varun Kumar Pandey was on Wednesday appointed the national media in-charge of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), the organisation said.

Pandey, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, was earlier a co-incharge of the media department of the IYC, the Congress' youth wing.

''National President of IYC Srinivas BV along with national in-charge and joint secretary of AICC (All India Congress Committee) Krishna Allavaru have appointed Varun Kumar Pandey as national media in-charge of Indian Youth Congress,'' according to the statement.

Pandey had participated in the organisational elections started by Rahul Gandhi and was elected as IYC general secretary of Madhya Pradesh.

He was earlier associated with the National Students' Union of India, the students' wing of the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

