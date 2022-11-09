CPIM believes in legitimacy of violence: Kerala governor

In the latest in the continuing war of words between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the state government, the former on Wednesday claimed that the ruling CPIM had legitimised the use of violence. Speaking to ANI, Khan, who has had frequent flashpoints with the Pinarayi Vijayan government, further alleged that Kairali TV, a local Malayam television channel, is an extension of the 'publicity unit' of the CPIM government.

He claimed that the Media Open network, which runs Kairali TV, has been running 'biased' reports against him, especially in connection with the Shah Bano case. "CPIM is a party that believes in the legitimacy of violence. Kairali media is a publiclty unit of the CPIM. Since 1986, Media One group has been biased against me, pertaining to the Shah Bano case," the Kerala governor told ANI.

While speaking to mediapersons earlier in the day, Khan said he would not speak to any media representative from the Kairali network. "If anybody from Kairali TV and Media One TV channels is here, I won't talk to you. I there is anybody from these two channels, please get out," the Kerala governor said while speaking to reporters in Kochi on Wednesday. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Union minister and BJP leader V Muraleedharan claimed that the Pinarayi government was not only running down the state's institutions but also abusing its powers to turn them into the government's propaganda vehicles.

In a tweet, Muraleedharan wrote, "Hypocrite @pinarayivijayan not only undermining institutions but abusing power to make Kerala's institutions safe heavens for @CPIMKeralapropaganda & convert them as bastions for the kins of Party Cadres. Blatant misuse of power - Atrocious." (ANI)

