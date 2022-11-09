Left Menu

'Gujarat ma Modi che': Ravi Kishan's Gujarati-Bhojpuri mix rap song to be released soon

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 09-11-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 19:55 IST
'Gujarat ma Modi che': Ravi Kishan's Gujarati-Bhojpuri mix rap song to be released soon
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP from Gorakhpur and Bhojpuri film actor Ravi Kishan has composed a Gujarati-Bhojpuri mix rap song 'Gujarat ma Modi che' for the coming assembly elections in that state.

The song will be released soon and it may get popular among people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, living in Gujarat, MP Ravi Kishan's Public Relations Officer (PRO)Pawan Dubey said here on Wednesday.

The song gives a befitting reply to the opposition parties in the poll-bound western state who are asking ''what is there in Gujarat'', he said.

The entire song is about PM Modi's honesty and his policy against nepotism and corruption, the PRO said.

The song also describes development in Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi and the heritage of Sardar Patel as also Somnath Dwarka.

During the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, Ravi Kishan's Bhojpuri rap song 'UP mein sab ba' became very popular and on the first day of release, it recorded a viewership in millions, Dubey added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022