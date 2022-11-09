Michigan, Kentucky lead night of state abortion rights victories

Voters across the country signaled their support for abortion rights on Tuesday, with three states approving ballot measures to protect abortion and voters in deeply conservative Kentucky rejecting an anti-abortion measure. In the battleground state of Michigan, voters passed a constitutional amendment that enshrines the right to an abortion by nearly 55%, according to Edison Research. Voters in California and Vermont also approved adding abortion protections to their state constitutions by wide margins.

Meantime, 51% of voters in Kentucky rejected a constitutional amendment that would have declared there was no right to abortion, just as Kansas voters had done with a similar amendment in August. Kentucky was the first state to put abortion rights to a ballot test while enforcing a near-total ban, with exceptions only in rare medical emergencies. The vote has created a pathway for abortion access to be restored and services to resume at the state's two clinics.

The Kentucky Supreme Court will hear challenges to the abortion restrictions in place on Nov. 15. "The defeat of Amendment 2 means that we can go on to fight for the rights, freedom and equality of everyone in the state," the co-owners of EMW Women's Surgical Center, a Kentucky abortion clinic, said in a statement.

The victories for abortion rights in conservative and swing states confirmed reproductive rights advocates' hopes that the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June to gut federal abortion rights would drive outraged voters to the polls for the U.S. midterm elections. The ballot measure results and other Democratic victories in races that emphasized abortion across the country suggested that voters of all political stripes are balking at the severe abortion restrictions that several Republican-led states have enforced in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

The outcomes of the ballot questions such as Michigan's Proposal 3 could set the stage for future state campaigns to proactively reinstate abortion rights. "Proposal 3's passage marks an historic victory for abortion access in our state and in our country – and Michigan has paved the way for future efforts to restore the rights and protections of Roe v. Wade nationwide," said Darci McConnell, a spokesperson for the campaign supporting the amendment.

Proponents of the Michigan amendment convened in downtown Detroit for an election results viewing party on Tuesday evening. The mood was jovial as the "yes" votes on the Michigan amendment outpaced "no" votes across the state. Nicole Wells Stallworth, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, took the stage and spoke to the crowd that included Center for Reproductive Rights Chief Executive Nancy Northup, local county prosecutors, campaign canvassers and abortion clinic workers.

"We're living in a time like none other," Wells Stallworth said. "And as such, we needed a campaign like no other." While Michigan currently permits abortion up through viability, around 24 weeks, a 1931 law banning abortions is still on the books and could have potentially been enforced. The passage of the amendment now renders that law unconstitutional.

