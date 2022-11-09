35k BJP workers staged protest in 19 J'khand dists against ‘corrupt’ govt: Party spokesperson

At least 35,000 BJP workers staged protests in 19 of the 24 districts in Jharkhand on Wednesday, as part of its ongoing agitation against ''corrupt practices'' of the JMM-led government, party spokesperson Pradeep Sinha said The saffron camp, which has launched a seven-day state-wide stir, also said that it will intensify the agitation, he said.

Addressing BJP workers at Pirtand block in Giridih during the day, BJP legislature party leader and former chief minister Babulal Marandi alleged that all development works have come to a standstill in the state ever since the JMM-led coalition took the reins of the state in December 2019.

Marandi urged party workers to take a vow to oust the JMM-led coalition from the state.

''There is a rampant loot of rich mineral resources going on by those in power, be it sand, coal or stone chips.

''When the BJP raised these issues, the ruling coalition partners - JMM, Congress and RJD -- accused it of making attempts to destabilise a democratically elected government,'' Marandi alleged.

The BJP launched its agitation in the state after the Enforcement Directorate summoned Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning on November 3 in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

Soren skipped appearance before the agency and left for Chhattisgarh, where he attended a scheduled programme.

