Panchayat polls in Sikkim peaceful: official

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-11-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 14:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Polling was underway peacefully for the panchayat elections in Sikkim on Thursday, officials said.

Polling was being held for 1,147 panchayat wards and 122 zilla panchayat territorial constituencies across six districts of the state, they said.

The panchayat elections in the state were being held sans party symbols, they added.

No reports of violence were received from anywhere in the state, an election official said.

Total 408 candidates are contesting for 103 zilla panchayat seats, and 19 seats were decided uncontested, he said.

While 448 panchayat wards were decided uncontested, 1,675 candidates were in the fray for the rest of the seats.

Total 3.60 lakh people are eligible to vote in the elections. Of them, 1.81 lakh were male and 1.78 lakh female.

The elections were being held through voting machines, and there was no report of any malfunctioning, the election official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

