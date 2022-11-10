Left Menu

Ahead of PM’s visit, BJP MP asks seniors to pave way for the young

Former Gujarat CM vijayrupanibjp, former Dy. CM NitinbhaiPatel , as well as former ministers, imBhupendrasinh and PradipsinhGuj, have decided not to contest the Assembly polls, Siroya tweeted.

Ahead of PM's visit, BJP MP asks seniors to pave way for the young
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit here on Friday, the BJP Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka Lahar Singh Siroya has asked senior leaders in his party in the State to make way for youngsters by not contesting elections.

Seeking to start a debate on the issue, Siroya, in a set of tweets, asked the party leaders to follow the practice adopted in Gujarat “What has happened in Gujarat should serve as a model in Karnataka too. Former Gujarat CM @vijayrupanibjp, former Dy. CM @Nitinbhai_Patel , as well as former ministers, @imBhupendrasinh and @PradipsinhGuj, have decided not to contest the Assembly polls,” Siroya tweeted. “This is a commendable move to strengthen democracy by allowing a smooth generational change. Karnataka Assembly polls will be held in a few months from now. Senior leaders should make way for younger people in the larger interest of the State and the nation,” he added.

Siroya was considered close to former chief minister and Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa from his days of struggle in politics.

