Transcript of PTI interview with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Following is the transcript of the interview with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge: Q: Himachal Pradesh poll is the first election being held under your presidentship. Are the stakes high for you.

A: The stakes are always high in any elections. We are in a democracy. Elections are 'aatma' of any democracy and that's how we approach every election. We have faith in the people of Himachal Pradesh. Q: You are urging voters to follow the trend of voting out the incumbent by electing Congress this time and BJP is asking them to change it. How do you see Congress's prospects.

A: We are not urging voters to follow any trend. We are simply requesting them to evaluate and decide if they are happy with the performance of the BJP government. Backbreaking price rise, unprecedented unemployment and all pervasive corruption became a bane for the people. There is corruption in police recruitment, there is corruption in PPE kits, there has been corruption in appointment of university professors. Kisan (farmers) and 'bagvaan' (horticulturists) - both are not getting adequate price. BJP govt has levied GST on apple carts. People want old pension scheme back because Himachal is a state where people are govt employees. How do you want them to have a post retirement pension of just Rs 1,500-2,000? There are 63,000 vacancies in govt jobs. More than 8 lakh youths of the state are jobless under BJP. Therefore, the Congress party has announced that it will provide 1 lakh state govt jobs. We will bring back the old pension scheme as soon we come to power. We have also announced that we will provide Rs 1,500 per month to women to fight inflation.... So we are confident that the state will vote for Congress.

Q: How much the rebel factor is hurting you and in how many seats.

A: I think rebel factor is really harming BJP in a big way. We saw a video where PM is calling BJP rebels to back out of the election. Congress has managed this election well and it will reflect in results also. Q: BJP is pulling all stops and its top leaders are campaigning hard. They are also going to polls with PM as their face though this is a state election. How do you view this.

A: BJP is going to the elections with PM's face because they are aware of the failures of the CM and their state government. PM is saying 'don't look at the candidate, vote for me'. This attitude also belittles the people of Himachal Pradesh. People of Himachal are educated and aware. They have suffered last five years in spite of Modi ji being at the Centre. They know that PM will not be in the state after voting ends. After the elections, it will be CM and his government who have to work. It will be the local MLA who has to be with them in constituency on a daily basis. The prime minister won't be there to sort out their local issues. Q: What are the three main issues emerging in this election.

A: Jobs, high inflation and old pension scheme are the biggest issues in the state. The BJP government has not just failed to provide jobs, it has even ended the prospects of permanent jobs in the Army, which is one of the biggest employers for the people of Himachal. Agniveer scheme has reduced the brave soldiers to contract workers. Employment is being snatched. Himachal being a horticulture and fruit growing state, they also tried to cheat farmers with three black laws. Apple imports from foreign countries are not taxed but taxes have been imposed on Himachal apple carts. Why? BJP is selling all institutions, airports, roads, banks to its friends. PM is in the process of selling the crown jewels of this country to benefit his industrialist friends. People of Himachal are well aware of this plan, and they will not let it happen. Q: Congress has made a host of promises in the manifesto for HP. Where will the funds come from, considering the state is already under debt. A: Congress has a track record of governance and managing economy. Unlike BJP which has destroyed economy with impulsive and bizarre decisions year after year, Congress has always been known for economic prudence. We have done our homework before making promises. Our states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have already introduced OPS and we know how to do it in Himachal also. In Chhattisgarh, our Godhan Nyay Yojna and bonus on paddy proved that we have innovative economic solutions to problems. Chhattisgarh in first 3 years of governance provided more than five lakh jobs. It has the lowest rate of unemployment in the country. Similarly Rajasthan gave 1.30 lakh jobs in last four years. Another one lakh is in the process of being handed over. One lakh more jobs will be announced in the coming days. We have the will and the way. Unlike the BJP, we know how to govern. Q: Congress has said old pension scheme (OPS) will be implemented in the first cabinet meeting once govt is formed. How much will it burden the state.

A: As I told you, our two Congress-ruled states and one Congress-supported state have already introduced OPS. How have they done it? Fact is that our state governments are better governed and more economically prudent. BJP will never understand this part of economics. Because they don't build anything. We carried out both economic reforms and social welfare. Indira Gandhi ji is credited for building Himachal Pradesh. We don't say we built it. She herself said Himachal Pradesh was built by its people. We had great chief ministers such as Yashwant Parmar ji, Thakur Ram Lal ji, Virbhadhra Singh ji who built the wonderful state of Himachal. They have a special place in the hearts and minds of people of Himachal Pradesh. We have governed the state in the past and delivered. We will deliver again. Q: BJP is attacking Congress for too many CM aspirants in HP. Your take.

A: BJP has nothing to show in the form of governance, that is why it is continuously attacking the Congress. BJP itself is a divided house and people of Himachal are seeing it. Congress is contesting on a collective leadership. Did the BJP announce any CM in Assam even when it had a sitting CM, or in other states like Tripura, Delhi and Haryana. Did they announce a face in last Himachal elections? We have many capable and popular leaders. We see this as strength of the Congress and not a weakness.

Q: Congress is not performing well in elections in recent times. Your assessment of Congress prospects in HP elections in terms of seats.

A: For a political party every single election is significant. We fight to win. But in recent times, we are also facing a highly undemocratic phenomena, where BJP uses threat, coercion and black money to steal the mandate of public. In states after state, BJP has engineered defections to form governments, after people had rejected them. Therefore we are now requesting the people of Himachal Pradesh to give a thumping majority to Congress.

Q: Your message to voters of HP and Gujarat.

A: My message to the voter is vote for change. My message to Himachal & Gujarat voters is to vote on our track record of building India. Our agenda of good governance, coupled with growth and welfare and our vast experience in governance is what we stand for.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)