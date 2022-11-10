Delhi: BJP election committee holds meeting to decide candidates for MCD polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday began its election committee meeting to decide candidates for the upcoming Delhi MCD polls to be held next month. All the 22 members of the BJP election committee are present in the meeting, where several names are being considered for deciding its candidates for the 250 councillor seats for which voting is slated to be held on December 4.

According to BJP sources, candidates for about half of the seats would be decided in this meeting and the first list of BJP candidates for municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls might be released by tomorrow. BJP election committee members are Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, union minister and NDMC chairman Meenakshi Lekhi, MP Dushyant Gautam, Siddharthan G, Ramvir singh Bidhudi, Vijay Goyal, Vijender Gupta, Satish Upadhyay, Dr Harshvardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhudi, Parvesh verma, Hans Raj Hans, Gautam Gambhir, Pawan Sharma, Ashish Sood, Kuljeet singh Chahal, Harsh Malhotra, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Yogita singh, Baijant Jay Panda, and Dr Alka Gujar.

Filing of nominations for MCD polls already began after the issuance of a notification in this regard on November 7. The last date for filing papers is November 14. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is November 19.

Voting for 250 MCD's councillor seats will be held on December 4 and the results will be announced after the counting of votes on December 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)