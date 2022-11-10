Congress to win Himachal Pradesh elections: Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday exuded confidence that the Congress will score a clear victory in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

He also predicted a Congress victory in Gujarat, which goes to the polls in December.

''There is a good atmosphere in Gujarat. There is also a very fierce wave against the BJP government. Our campaign is going well. Five (Parivartan Sankalp) yatras were taken out, the reaction of the people seen in these yatras is indicates this,'' the senior Congress leader said.

''The unemployment situation is terrible in Gujarat,'' he said. He also criticised the BJP over the Morbi tragedy in which a suspension bridge collapsed, resulting in the death of more than 130 people, and alleged that the state government is not conducting any enquiry into it.

Gehlot said the state government should conduct a judicial inquiry into the accident. He said Gujarat has a ''stubborn'' chief minister.

On the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', he said, ''Rahul Gandhi has started a movement, lakhs of people are joining it,'' adding that the yatra has bothered the BJP.

''Rahul Gandhi has started this yatra on the issues of inflation, unemployment and peace and harmony and the yatra is having a huge impact,'' he said.

The state government has started preparations for the upcoming budget and a round of consultation with the stakeholders will be held in a meeting on Thursday, Gehlot said.

