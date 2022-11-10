Left Menu

Guj: MLA dropped from BJP list says he will contest as independent if workers want

Party workers want me to contest as an independent candidate and have assured me of victory....If they say I should contest as an independent, I will do so, Shrivastav told reporters.Shrivastav first won from Waghodia constituency in Vadodara district in 1995. He courted controversy for allegedly intimidating Best Bakery massacre witnesses in a post-Godhra riots case.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 10-11-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 21:33 IST
Guj: MLA dropped from BJP list says he will contest as independent if workers want
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) six-term MLA Madhu Shrivastav who was not given ticket for the coming Gujarat Assembly elections said on Thursday that he will contest as an independent if his supporters wished so.

After the BJP announced its list of candidates for 160 out of 182 seats, Shrivastav's supporters gathered in his constituency Waghodia and protested.

The party has fielded Ashwin Patel from the constituency this time. ''Party workers want me to contest as an independent candidate and have assured me of victory....If they say I should contest as an independent, I will do so,'' Shrivastav told reporters.

Shrivastav first won from Waghodia constituency in Vadodara district in 1995. He courted controversy for allegedly intimidating Best Bakery massacre witnesses in a post-Godhra riots case. He was also in news for firing from his licenced revolver during a victory procession after the Baroda Dairy election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022