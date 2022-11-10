Guj: MLA dropped from BJP list says he will contest as independent if workers want

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) six-term MLA Madhu Shrivastav who was not given ticket for the coming Gujarat Assembly elections said on Thursday that he will contest as an independent if his supporters wished so.

After the BJP announced its list of candidates for 160 out of 182 seats, Shrivastav's supporters gathered in his constituency Waghodia and protested.

The party has fielded Ashwin Patel from the constituency this time. ''Party workers want me to contest as an independent candidate and have assured me of victory....If they say I should contest as an independent, I will do so,'' Shrivastav told reporters.

Shrivastav first won from Waghodia constituency in Vadodara district in 1995. He courted controversy for allegedly intimidating Best Bakery massacre witnesses in a post-Godhra riots case. He was also in news for firing from his licenced revolver during a victory procession after the Baroda Dairy election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)