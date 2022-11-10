'Vote to make Himachal No.1 state': Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to the people of Himachal Pradesh to vote the BJP back to power in the upcoming Assembly elections, saying "When you cast your vote on November 12, don't do it to make Jairam Thakur your CM, but to make Himachal number one state in the country." On a visit to the state on Thursday, Shah addressed public rallies in Paonta Sahib town in the Sirmaur and Kangra districts of Himachal Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls.

The senior BJP leader and star campaigner for the party also took a swipe at the Congress saying that it is not a democratic party. "Do you see anything besides a mother and son when you look at the Congress?" he said. "Congress is not a democratic party, it is a party born out of dynasty," Shah said taking a jibe at the Congress during a public rally at Paonta Sahib town.

He also addressed a mega public gathering in Palampur city of Kangra district on Thursday, promising voters that the BJP would ensure implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) if voted back. "We have mentioned in our manifesto that as soon as the BJP comes to power in Himachal Pradesh, we will implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state," Shah said.

"No one believed that Article 370 could be removed (from J&K), and today, Kashmir is an integral part of India," Shah said. Votes will be polled for 68 Assembly seats of the state on November 12. The campaigning phase for the polls came to an end on Thursday evening. (ANI)

