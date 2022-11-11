Left Menu

Portugal's PM right-hand man quits over malfeasance accusation

Portuguese Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa's right-hand man, Miguel Alves, stepped down as secretary of state on Thursday after being formally accused of malfeasance. It is part of a wider investigation into corruption and abuse of power committed by local leaders and organisations. According to Publico, the municipality of Caminha also allegedly paid 300,000 euros ($305,280.00) in rents in advance to build an exhibition centre while Alves was in power.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 11-11-2022 02:57 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 02:57 IST
Portugal's PM right-hand man quits over malfeasance accusation
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portuguese Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa's right-hand man, Miguel Alves, stepped down as secretary of state on Thursday after being formally accused of malfeasance. Alves, the former mayor of the northern Portuguese municipality of Caminha, has been under investigation since 2019 but Costa named him as secretary of state assistant to the prime minister two months ago.

Critics have pointed a finger at Costa, who won an outright parliamentary majority in January this year, for appointing Alves at a time when he was already being investigated. The country's public prosecutors said on Thursday they had formally charged him.

In a resignation letter sent to Costa, Alves said that given the accusation made by the public prosecutors he could no longer remain in government. Costa accepted the resignation and thanked him for taking on the role. Alves said the accusation dated back to events that took place in 2015 and 2016 when he was the mayor of Caminha.

Publico newspaper reported the accusation was related to contracts he signed to allegedly favour a company owned by the wife of another Socialist mayor. It is part of a wider investigation into corruption and abuse of power committed by local leaders and organisations.

According to Publico, the municipality of Caminha also allegedly paid 300,000 euros ($305,280.00) in rents in advance to build an exhibition centre while Alves was in power. The centre is yet to be built. "I have a clear conscience," Alves in his resignation letter, adding he was "absolutely convinced of the legality of all (his) decisions". ($1 = 0.9827 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022