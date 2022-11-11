White House: Biden will be looking for an early opportunity to meet with Brazil's Lula
U.S. President Joe Biden will be looking for an "early opportunity" to meet with Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.
Speaking at a White House briefing, Sullivan said he had been in touch with senior members of Lula's team and that plans for face-to-face engagement between the two countries were being formulated. Biden later told reporters that a date for such a meeting had not yet been set.
