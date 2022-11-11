Left Menu

Maha: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it

The Congresss Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi continued on the fifth day of its Maharashtra leg in Nanded district on Friday and will later enter neighbouring Hingoli district, where Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Aaditya Thackeray will take part in it.

PTI | Nanded | Updated: 11-11-2022 09:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 09:25 IST
Maha: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi continued on the fifth day of its Maharashtra leg in Nanded district on Friday and will later enter neighbouring Hingoli district, where Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray will take part in it. Thackeray is scheduled to join the foot march around 4 pm along with Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Ambadas Danve and Sena legislator Sachin Ahir, the Congress has said.

The yatra that began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, entered its 65th day on Friday. It had reached Deglur in Maharashtra's Nanded from neighbouring Telangana on November 7 night and has been in the district for five days.

The yatra had taken the night halt at Vitthalrao Deshmukh Karyalay in Pimpalgaon Mahadev in Nanded's Ardhapur. It resumed from Dabhad on the Nanded-Hingoli Road in Ardhapur on Friday morning. In the second half of the day, the yatra will resume from Choramba Phata and reach Hingoli at night.

After the yatra resumed around 6 am, Gandhi was greeted by the people on the road. The Congress leader met the local residents and interacted with them on the way.

On Thursday evening, Gandhi had addressed a rally in Nanded. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and actor Sushant Singh were present there. Gandhi is scheduled to address his second public rally on November 18 at Shegaon in Buldhana district.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress's mass contact initiative, will traverse through 15 Assembly and 6 parliamentary constituencies in the state during its 14-day sojourn. It will cover a distance of 382 kms across five districts before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20. PTI MR NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022