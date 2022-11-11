Left Menu

Aaditya takes part in Bharat Jodo Yatra, marches along with Rahul in Maha's Hingoli

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray joined the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra at Kalamnuri in Hingoli, where the march arrived during the day from neighbouring Nanded district, and walked along Rahul Gandhi.Aaditya Thackeray was joined by party colleagues Ambadas Danve, who is the leader of the opposition in the state Legislative Council, and former MLA Sachin Ahir.They walked along Gandhi, who is leading the cross-country foot-march which has entered the 65th day.

PTI | Hingoli | Updated: 11-11-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 17:11 IST
Aaditya takes part in Bharat Jodo Yatra, marches along with Rahul in Maha's Hingoli
Aaditya Thackeray Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray joined the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' at Kalamnuri in Hingoli, where the march arrived during the day from neighbouring Nanded district, and walked along Rahul Gandhi.

Aaditya Thackeray was joined by party colleagues Ambadas Danve, who is the leader of the opposition in the state Legislative Council, and former MLA Sachin Ahir.

They walked along Gandhi, who is leading the cross-country foot-march which has entered the 65th day. The Congress MP from Kerala and Aaditya Thackeray waved to people assembled along the route.

Flowers were showered on the participants in Seni village in Nanded's Ardhapur taluka, with the march entering Hingoli district at Choramba Phata.

In Hingoli, a group of people who arrived to cheer the march, including a large number of women and children, even brought an elephant along.

Among those who stood along the route and shouted slogans in support of the march and sought implementation of 'One Rank One Pension' (ORO) were 22 former servicemen.

''We feel the Congress can fulfil this demand (OROP),'' said former Army man Sahebrao Hone.

Gandhi interacted with people along the route of the march.

On Thursday, Nationalist Congress Party leaders Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad had taken part in the march. While NCP chief Sharad Pawar was invited to join the yatra, he could not participate due to ill health.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has been also invited to take part in the march during its Maharashtra leg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022