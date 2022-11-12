Left Menu

Some rebel MLAs will certainly return: Raut

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 00:07 IST
Some rebel MLAs will certainly return: Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut claimed on Friday that some of the rebel MLAs will return to the party fold.

Speaking two days after his release on bail in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), he also said a joint parliamentary committee should look into all such cases.

As many as 40 Shiv Sena MLAs including current Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party leadership in June which led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

“Some of them will certainly come back. I am confident that some will return,” Raut told ABP Majha, a Marathi news channel.

The rebel MLAs were now giving reasons for leaving the party, Raut said, adding, ''What has Shiv Sena not done for these people? The party has done more for them than for me.'' In the PMLA cases there is no scope for quick bail, and many of such cases are registered out of political vendetta or to settle personal scores, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

There should be a ''bench'' of a retired Supreme Court judge or a Joint Parliamentary Committee with high representation of opposition members to look into these cases, Raut said.

People booked under the PMLA should be given bail because they are not “Ajmal Kasab (terrorist convicted in the Mumbai 26/11 attack) and Afzal Guru (convicted in Parliament attack)”.

Raut also said he had no personal animosity towards BJP leader and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. He reiterated his praise for Fadnavis for some of the decisions taken by the government related to housing for the poor. Attacking the Centre, Raut said the situation in the country is such that a political enemy is viewed as an enemy of the country and he is to be finished permanently for writing against the government.

“There was never such an atmosphere in the country,” he said. After being arrested by the ED, he was sure that he would not get out of jail for more than a year, he said.

One hour in jail is equivalent to 100 days because one does not get any facilities inside, the Sena leader added.

He will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra at some point in future and it was akin to the struggle against the Emergency, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022