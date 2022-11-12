Left Menu

Odisha: BJP fields Pradip Purohit for Padampur bypoll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday decided to field Pradip Purohit as its candidate for the upcoming bye-election to the Padampur Assembly Constituency in Bargarh district.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 13:55 IST
Odisha: BJP fields Pradip Purohit for Padampur bypoll
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday decided to field Pradip Purohit as its candidate for the upcoming bye-election to the Padampur Assembly Constituency in Bargarh district. A notification from the BJP's central headquarters confirmed this.

The Padampur bypoll was necessitated following the demise of sitting BJD MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha on October 3. Purohit who is the State BJP Krushak Morcha president was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Padampur in the 2014 election, however, Purohit lost the 2009 election.

The by-election will be held on December 5 and the results are scheduled to be declared on December 8. The last date for filing nomination papers is November 17. The scrutiny of the papers will be held on November 18. The last date for withdrawing candidature is November 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022