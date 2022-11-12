Left Menu

CPIML(L) demands raising of reservation in Bihar to 77%

The CPIMLL, a part of the ruling coalition in Bihar, on Saturday demanded that the Nitish Kumar government bring a bill in the winter session of the assembly to raise the total reservations offered to different categories from 60 per cent to 77 per cent, similar to the one passed in the Jharkhand assembly.In a statement, the partys state secretary Kunal said that as the Jharkhand assembly on Friday passed a bill to raise the total reservation, the Bihar government should also bring a similar bill in the winter session.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-11-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 22:24 IST
CPIML(L) demands raising of reservation in Bihar to 77%
The CPIML(L), a part of the ruling coalition in Bihar, on Saturday demanded that the Nitish Kumar government bring a bill in the winter session of the assembly to raise the total reservations offered to different categories from 60 per cent to 77 per cent, similar to the one passed in the Jharkhand assembly.

In a statement, the party's state secretary Kunal said that as the Jharkhand assembly on Friday passed a bill to raise the total reservation, the Bihar government should also bring a similar bill in the winter session. ''Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is already in favour of increasing reservation for Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections in state government jobs. This is the right moment, therefore, the Bihar government must take immediate steps in this direction,'' he said.

The winter session of the Bihar assembly is likely to start in the second week of December.

The CPIML(L) has 12 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar assembly.

In a special session, the Jharkhand assembly on Friday passed an amendment to the Jharkhand Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services Act, 2001, raising the reservations for STs, SCs, EBCs, OBCs and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in government jobs from the present 60 per cent to 77 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

