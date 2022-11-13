Left Menu

Election denier loses secretary of state race in Nevada

Democrat Cisco Aguilar won the secretary of state race in Nevada, defeating Marchant, according to Edison Research. In Nevada, the secretary of state does not have the power to certify election results, but can set and enforce election rules.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2022 08:16 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 08:16 IST
Election denier loses secretary of state race in Nevada

Jim Marchant, a former Nevada state assemblyman who opposed the certification of President Joe Biden's election win in the state in 2020, was defeated in his race to become Nevada's secretary of state, Edison Research projected on Saturday. Democrat Cisco Aguilar won the secretary of state race in Nevada, defeating Marchant, according to Edison Research.

In Nevada, the secretary of state does not have the power to certify election results, but can set and enforce election rules. Nevada is a swing state that could play an important role in determining the outcome of the 2024 presidential election. Former President Donald Trump has hinted that he is planning to run for president again.

Marchant lost a race for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020. He sued to overturn that result, claiming without evidence that he had been the victim of fraud, but his lawsuit was unsuccessful.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022