Left Menu

CPI MP submits Criminalisation Of Marital Rape Private Member Bill in Rajya Sabha

The Bill aims at criminalizing marital rape by substituting Exception 2 of Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code with the consent of the survivor for sexual intercourse shall not be presumed based on the marital status, previous conduct, clothing, sexual history, class, or any other previous social attribute of the female partner.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 11:12 IST
CPI MP submits Criminalisation Of Marital Rape Private Member Bill in Rajya Sabha
CPI MP Binoy Viswam (FIle Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam submitted a private member Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday. This Bill was named the Criminalisation Of Marital Rape Bill, 2022 and is intended to be introduced and discussed in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam in a conversation with ANI, said, "The Bill aims at criminalizing the marital rape by substituting Exception 2 of Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code with the consent of the survivor for sexual intercourse shall not be presumed based on the marital status, previous conduct, clothing, sexual history, class, or any other previous social attribute of the female partner." "The Bill states that the marital rape exception in the existing law violates the fundamental rights of women by commodifying their bodies for their husbands," Viswam said.

He further read out the statement and objective of the Bill as: "In a country where sexual violence within families is still a taboo, any attempt from the state to protect and preserve the institution of marriage at the cost of women's subjugation goes against the principles of a civilised nation and everything it stands for. It is pertinent and necessary to remove this exception and insert a non-presumption clause to this law as it is a violation of a woman's bodily rights in their daily life and criminalisation of marital rape is need of the hour." The amended provision will ensure the bodily autonomy of women and criminal law redressal if violated, he said.

Previously, the CPI MP had also given a notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General to 'move for leave' for introducing the Private Member Bill 'The Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Superstitutious Practices Bill, 2022' in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. "Such practices destroy society and deceive people to take extreme steps. There are certain people who misuse religious and cultural practices to exploit people," Viswam told ANI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022