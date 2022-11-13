Former AAP councillor climbs tower after party denied him MCD polls ticket

A former councillor of the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday climbed up a transmission tower near Shashtri Park metro station in the national capital. It has been alleged that former AAP councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan was unhappy after the party denied him a ticket for the upcoming MCD elections.

Locals, police personnel, and the fire brigade are currently at the spot to bring him down. On Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its second list of 117 candidates for elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled for December 4.The AAP also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the people of Delhi will vote for them to clean the "garbage mountains" gifted by the BJP.

"Our 2nd list of candidates for the upcoming MCD elections is here! Congratulations to all. Delhi will 'Vote for Jhaadu' to clean the '3 Garbage Mountains' gifted by the BJP," the AAP tweeted along with the list of candidates. The AAP's second list was released shortly after the BJP issued its first list of 232 candidates for the civic body elections.

On Friday, AAP had released its first list of 134 candidates. The party has fielded Bobby Kinaar, a member of the Transgender community, as a candidate for the upcoming elections from Sultanpuri-A ward.

The Sultanpuri-A ward is a seat resrerved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. In the 2017 elections, AAP's Sanjeev Kumar had won the seat. Kejriwal had also released the party's manifesto for the December 4 polls saying that his government will work on fulfilling 10 'guarantees'.

"We will work to fulfil 10 guarantees. We will clean the streets of Delhi and solve the issue of garbage pile. We will also carry out beautification of parks," Kejriwal had said at a press conference. He also promised to make the MCD corruption-free and solve vehicle-parking problems as part of his manifesto for the polls. MCD workers will be paid on time, assured Kejriwal.On November 9, Kejriwal chaired a meeting with top officials in the national capital. The meeting followed a crucial meeting of AAP MLAs chaired Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and also featured the party's state convenor and minister Gopal Rai. They were assigned responsibilities at different levels to prepare for the civic elections.

As part of its preparations for the polls, the AAP has also launched the 'Kude Par Jansamvad' campaign during which AAP leaders will listen to people's garbage problems and discuss their solutions through Jansamvad (public interaction). By November 20, the party plans to hold a public dialogue at each of Delhi's 13,682 civic booths. It has been decided that the party will hold about 500 public meetings per day. The meetings will be led by party MLAs.

AAP office bearers have been directed to visit all areas of Delhi, meet people and try to understand their issues. Earlier, the total number of civic wards in the national capital was reduced from 272 to 250 following a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The notification pertained to redrawing of the MCD wards.

The nomination process for the polls is already underway. November 14 is the last date for filing nominations and the scrutiny of forms will take place on November 16. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19. The MCD polls will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)