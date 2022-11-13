U.S., Japan, S.Korea to coordinate if N.Korea conducts 7th nuclear test
Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 19:00 IST
The United States, Japan and South Korea will have a coordinated response if North Korea carries out a seventh nuclear test, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday as President Joe Biden traveled to the G20 summit in Indonesia.
Sullivan, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, also reiterated that Pyongyang's nuclear test would be a "flagrant violation" of multiple United Nation Security council resolutions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japanese research team explores dynamics of online romantic relationships; check out their findings
Rugby-All Blacks scrape home against Japan after Retallick sees red
Rugby-All Blacks scrape home against Japan after Retallick sees red
Japan plans new joint command to manage armed forces - Nikkei
Japan will set up new joint command to manage SDF operations - Nikkei