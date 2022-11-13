Left Menu

Cong releases list of 250 candidates for MCD polls

The Congress on Sunday released its list of 250 candidates for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, party officials said. The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said on Twitter, I am pleased to announce the approved list of Congress candidates for MCD Election 2022.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 20:57 IST
The Congress on Sunday released its list of 250 candidates for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, party officials said. The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said on Twitter, ''I am pleased to announce the approved list of Congress candidates for MCD Election 2022. Best wishes to all warriors,'' while attaching the list of the candidates.

