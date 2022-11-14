Left Menu

Biden thinks Democrats short of votes needed to restore abortion rights

"I don't think they can expect much of anything other than we're going to maintain our positions," Biden said when asked at a news conference what voters could expect on abortion rights from the next Congress. "I don't think there's enough votes to codify (Roe v.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 20:12 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday he did not think Democrats in the next Congress would have enough votes to restore abortion rights nationally. "I don't think they can expect much of anything other than we're going to maintain our positions," Biden said when asked at a news conference what voters could expect on abortion rights from the next Congress.

"I don't think there's enough votes to codify (Roe v. Wade abortion rights) unless something happens unusual in the House (of Representatives). I think we're going to get very close in the House - but I don't, I think it's going to be very close - but I don't think we're going to do it." Biden made the comments after his fellow Democrats learned they had retained control of the U.S. Senate in last week's midterm elections but as Republicans edged toward control of the House, with a handful of key races yet to be called.

