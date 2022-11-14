Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera announces candidacy for Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee

Indian-American Congressman Dr Ami Bera has announced his candidacy for the powerful Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).

Bera, 57, who served as Chief Medical Officer for Sacramento County in California, before being sworn in as a Congressman in 2013, is the longest-serving Indian-American Member of Congress in history.

On his way to being re-elected for the sixth consecutive term, Bera currently serves as Frontline Chair for the DCCC, where he is responsible for overseeing the efforts to reelect Democratic Members of Congress in competitive seats.

Of the 52 per cent votes counted in the Sixth Congressional District of California, Bera was leading his Republican rival with more than 11,000 votes. The elections were held on November 8.

Bera announced his candidacy for DCCC in a dear colleague letter to members of his party in the House of Representatives.

“As we head into 2024, the stakes could not be higher for the American people. Instead of putting families first, House Republicans are hell-bent on using the next two years to slash Social Security and Medicare, strip away women’s reproductive rights, and pursue partisan political investigations,” he wrote.

“It is with this in mind that I write to you today to ask for your support for my candidacy to be the next Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC),” wrote Bera.

“Thanks to the strong performances of our Members and their campaigns, and through the support and work of Chair Sean Patrick Maloney and his team, House Democrats defied history last Tuesday. Not only did our front liners win close races, but we flipped several Red to Blue seats and we broadened and strengthened our base through historic turnout from young voters,” he wrote.

“While many votes are still left to be counted, it’s clear that the American people believe in our families-first agenda that we pathed in the 117th Congress. Working together across our diverse Caucus, we passed historic legislation that has led to record job creation, lower prescription drug costs and health care premiums, and generational improvements to our infrastructure and environment,” Bera wrote in his dear colleague letter.

The Indian American Congressman immediately received support from several of his colleagues.

“Having watched Ami help lead our efforts to protect and expand our electoral map, I know he is the most experienced and battle-tested member to lead the DCCC at this pivotal moment,” said Congressman Colin Allred.

“Most importantly, Ami is a unifier. He will be a strong supporter of our colleagues from all corners of our diverse Caucus as we look towards 2024,” he said.

“Ami knows how to compete and win in purple districts across the country, including in districts like mine. He has the experience and battle wounds necessary to lead the DCCC,” said Congressman Kim Schrier.

