Left Menu

Cong president Kharge reviews arrangements for Bharat Jodo Yatra at party meeting

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 21:23 IST
Cong president Kharge reviews arrangements for Bharat Jodo Yatra at party meeting
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reviewed the arrangements for the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday as the foot march being led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi is set to enter the Hindi heartland states later this month.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, party general secretaries K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala, besides former Union minister Sachin Pilot attended the meeting convened by Singh, who is the chief coordinator of the yatra.

After Maharashtra, the yatra is set to enter the northern and Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, before it concludes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said the leaders discussed the arrangements and the party's mobilisation efforts in these key states where the Congress is directly pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Congress is in power in Rajasthan and the yatra will send an important political message as both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh go to polls next year.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ajay Maken, besides senior party leader P Chidambaram were not present at Monday's meeting.

All these leaders are the members of the task force set up by the Congress president for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which has completed almost half of its journey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022