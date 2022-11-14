Pilot holds informal discussions on Rajasthan matters with AICC gen secy K K Venugopal

Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Monday discussed the political situation in his home state with AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, sources said.

The informal discussion took place on the sidelines of a strategy meeting on the Bharat Jodo Yatra here, where Pilot and Venugopal were present.

The discussions come at a time when there is speculation in the party over a possible change of guard ahead of next year's assembly elections in Rajasthan.

There was also a buzz last month about change in leadership in Rajasthan when Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was in the race for Congress presidentship, but later backed out.

The Rajasthan chief minister had also publicly apologised after the Congress Legislature Party in Rajasthan failed to pass a two-line resolution authorising then Congress president Sonia Gandhi to appoint a successor to Gehlot, who was at the time the frontrunner for the post of Congress president.

Pilot, who was earlier deputy chief minister and a former state Congress president, is considered as a frontrunner for succeeding Gehlot, in case the party decides to replace him ahead of next year's assembly elections to beat anti-incumbency.

While many MLAs do not want any change, sources said a section of the state Congress is seeking a change of guard and are putting their weight behind Pilot.

Pilot has also been pushing for a change and has been meeting the party leadership including former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, besides party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

