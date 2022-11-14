Pilot loyalists demand resolution of leadership issue before Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan

A group of Congress leaders from the Hadoti region, who are considered to be Sachin Pilot loyalists, have urged the party high command to resolve the leadership issue in Rajasthan before Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan in December.

The party leaders in Kota, Bundi and Jhalawar districts held press conferences in their respective areas and demanded that pending issues, including that of state leadership, should be addressed by one-to-one interaction between the central leadership and party MLAs in the state. Former Zila Pramukh of Bundi Rakesh Boyat said the present state of ''confusion'' in the party would affect the Congress' prospects in the 2023 assembly polls. ''It would be fair to finally resolve the pending issue in the state before Bharat Jodo Yatra enters in the state so that the state of confusion in the party ends,''' Boyat and party leader Satyash Sharma said in a joint statement.

Former Jhalawar district Congress president Kailash Meena and PCC member Suresh Gurjar also held a press conference in Jhalawar on Sunday and spoke in a similar vein.

''Somebody who took us from 21 to 106 MLAs and knows the pulse of the nation should be given the charge... It will brighten our chances of repeating the government in the state,'' Gurjar said in an apparent reference to Pilot. Kota (Rural) Congress president Saroj Meena also held a press conference in Kota.

Notably, the state Congress is preparing for the Yatra which is scheduled to enter Rajasthan through Jhalawar in the first week of December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)