Indonesia leader says intellectual property waiver must be widened on health issues

Indonesia President Joko Widodo at the G20 Summit on Tuesday said an intellectual property waiver "must be widened" for all health solutions, including diagnostics and therapeutics.

The president in a speech before opening a session on health also said the COVID-19 pandemic was a reminder that the world should brace for other health threats in future.

