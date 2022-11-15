Indonesia leader says intellectual property waiver must be widened on health issues
Reuters | Bali | Updated: 15-11-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 12:50 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia President Joko Widodo at the G20 Summit on Tuesday said an intellectual property waiver "must be widened" for all health solutions, including diagnostics and therapeutics.
The president in a speech before opening a session on health also said the COVID-19 pandemic was a reminder that the world should brace for other health threats in future.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- G20 Summit
- Indonesia
- Joko Widodo
Advertisement