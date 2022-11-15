Left Menu

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tested postive for COVID-19, a day after returning from his trip to the UK, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday. In a tweet, Aurangzeb said the premier was feeling unwell for the past two days and took a COVID-19 test on Tuesday on the doctors advice, which returned positive.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-11-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 13:36 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Shehbaz, 71, returned to Pakistan on Monday after taking a detour to London from the COP27 climate conference in Egypt to visit his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

In a tweet, Aurangzeb said the premier was feeling unwell for the past two days and took a COVID-19 test on Tuesday on the doctor's advice, which returned positive. She appealed to the nation and to PML-N workers to pray for Prime Minister Shehbaz's speedy recovery. This is the third time the premier has tested positive for the virus, after having previously contracted COVID-19 earlier this year in January and in June 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

