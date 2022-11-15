Australia's Albanese says discussed trade, consular and human rights issues with China's Xi
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he discussed trade, consular and human rights issues during a meeting with China's President Xi Jingping at the G20 in Bali on Tuesday.
"This was another important step towards the stabilisation of the Australia-China relationship," Albanese said in a statement.
