Left Menu

Russia's operation in Ukraine is now a defensive one - Western official

Russia is now engaged in a defensive operation in Ukraine following its withdrawal from the southern city of Kherson, a Western official said on Tuesday, after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to reclaim all its occupied territory. Zelenskiy visited Kherson on Monday, and has said any peace deal must involve the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

Reuters | Kherson | Updated: 15-11-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 17:02 IST
Russia's operation in Ukraine is now a defensive one - Western official
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia is now engaged in a defensive operation in Ukraine following its withdrawal from the southern city of Kherson, a Western official said on Tuesday, after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to reclaim all its occupied territory.

Zelensky visited Kherson on Monday and has said any peace deal must involve the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. "It's clear that for now, the Russia occupation of Ukraine is a defensive operation," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official said that Russia's withdrawal from Kherson had been relatively orderly, and said Russian claims it had evacuated 30,000 troops was likely an exaggeration, estimating that the number was closer to 20,000 personnel. He said he expected the situation on the battlefield would be broadly static into next year.

"If people are expecting the collapse of forces on either side, we can't see anything which would indicate that from now through until the end of the year," the official said. "Neither side is in such a condition that its forces will collapse."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022