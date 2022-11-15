Left Menu

Spanish PM urges China's Xi to use influence over Putin to end Ukraine war

Reuters | Bali | Updated: 15-11-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 18:21 IST
Spanish PM urges China's Xi to use influence over Putin to end Ukraine war
Pedro Sanchez Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to use his influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine, the Spanish government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Sanchez and Xi held a bilateral meeting at the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali on Tuesday. "The prime minister has urged China's president to use his influence as a stabilising power to make Putin end the war," spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez told reporters.

The summit is the first meeting of G20 leaders since Russia sent its troops into Ukraine in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022