Left Menu

Mixed response to Assam bandh demanding ST status

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-11-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 20:08 IST
Mixed response to Assam bandh demanding ST status
  • Country:
  • India

A 12-hour Assam bandh called by six communities demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status drew a mixed response on Tuesday, with normal life being disrupted in parts of the state.

A number of bandh supporters were also arrested by police, officials said.

The strike was called jointly by different organisations of Tai Ahom, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, Adivasi, Matak and Moran communities, who have been demanding ST status.

Reacting to the shutdown call, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said people have the right to protest in a democratic country.

He added that his cabinet colleagues were regularly in touch with the leaders of the communities over their demands.

The bandh evoked mixed response in parts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat and Lakhimpur districts, as per reports. Supporters of the strike burnt tyres on the roads, while commercial establishments remained mostly closed and public transport was thin, the officials said.

The protesters warned of intensifying the agitation if the communities were not accorded the ST status at the earliest.

Police said adequate measures were taken to thwart any untoward incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022