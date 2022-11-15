AAP launches theme song for MCD polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched its theme song for the December 4 Muncipal Corporation of Delhi elections. The theme song 'Janta Ki Taiyyari Hai, Kejriwal Ki Baari Hai' (People are prepared, its Kejriwal's turn this time) has been sung by senior AAP leader and MLA Dilip Pandey.

The lyrics of the song have been written by Lokesh Singh of AAP Bihar unit's cultural cell while the music has been composed by Sushant Asthana who has studied music from Trinity College in London. The song was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

''In the upcoming MCD election, the only slogan echoing across Delhi is 'MCD me bhi Kejriwal'' (Kejriwal in MCD as well). People are fed up with the BJP and they are raising this slogan with zeal. ''They are saying when they gave a chance to Arvind Kejriwal to run the government, people immensely benefited from their choice. Schools and hospitals got transformed. Roads were revamped and the common man got free electricity because an honest government was brought to power,'' Sisodia said.

Slamming the BJP, he said people gave a chance to the BJP in the MCD and are now questioning their choice.

''On the other hand, they gave a chance to the BJP and what did they give in return? Garbage mountains. People gave a chance to BJP for 15 years and all the MCD parks are extremely filthy. They are asking what did they gain out of choosing BJP and giving them multiple chances for 15 years?'' he said.

Sisodia said people are resolute that they will wipe out the BJP from the MCD this time. Polling to the 250 wards of MCD will be held on December 4 while counting will be there on December 7.

