Haryana: Cong leader Kiran Choudhary launches veiled attack on Hooda camp, says she commands workers' support

Senior Haryana Congress leader Kiran Choudhary on Tuesday launched a veiled attack on the supporters of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, saying those who think she can be limited to her home district Bhiwani are mistaken.

Without naming her nemesis Hooda, the outspoken MLA claimed she was aware that ''some people'' were trying to spread rumours against her that she was trying to switch her loyalties to another party, but said she will not be cowed down by such allegations as she had the backing of party workers.

Choudhary was addressing a gathering in Bhiwani on the occasion of the 77th birth anniversary of her late husband and former minister Surendra Singh.

''My husband was a leader who took everyone along. He ruled people's hearts and he is still remembered,'' she said.

Singh died in a chopper crash in 2005.

Earlier, too, Choudhary has spoken against her own party several times.

Last month, she had flagged delay in finalising the party candidate's name for the Adampur bypoll. Ruling BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi, grandson of former chief minister late Bhajan Lal, won the seat defeating Congress candidate and former MP Jai Prakash.

Choudhary had then take a dig, apparently at Hooda, saying ''one person was taking all the decisions''.

She had stayed away from campaigning in Adampur.

In April, the Congress had revamped its Haryana unit, appointing former legislator and Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan as the chief of its state unit. He replaced Kumari Selja, another senior leader considered the ex-chief minister's bete noire.

In June, following the defeat of party nominee Ajay Maken in the Rajya Sabha polls, a section of the Congress state unit had indirectly blamed Choudhary over a ballot paper that was rejected as it was “wrongly filled”.

Choudhary said in order to strengthen the party, she had begun touring the state and had covered eight of the 22 districts so far.

''I have always followed the ideals of Choudhary Bansi Lal,'' she said referring to the former chief minister and her late father-in-law.

Highlighting her statewide tour, Choudhary said it was important because ''some people feel they can limit us to Bhiwani''.

Bhiwani is Choudhary's home district and she is the MLA from Tosham.

Addressing he supporters, she said, ''When I am being attacked from all around, you (workers) should think why it is happening. It is because I am fighting your battle. I don't need anything for myself... I already have enough, but I will fight your battle until my last breath.'' Quelling rumours that she was switching over to some other party, Choudhary said she is a ''dedicated worker of the Congress''.

''Rumours are being spread that I am going here and there (going to switch loyalties). If I had to do anything, can I take any such step without your consent? ''And when such things are said, you should give a befitting reply. If they pay us respect, we will give it back, but if they think I will get scared and run, they are mistaken,'' she said.

