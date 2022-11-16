Left Menu

Rick Scott will challenge McConnell for leadership of U.S. Senate Republicans, Axios reports

Senator Rick Scott will challenge current U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for leadership of Senate Republicans in an election on Wednesday, he said on Tuesday. Republicans are expecting to hold a vote to pick their party leader on Wednesday morning.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 02:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 02:49 IST
Rick Scott will challenge McConnell for leadership of U.S. Senate Republicans, Axios reports

Senator Rick Scott will challenge current U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for leadership of Senate Republicans in an election on Wednesday, he said on Tuesday.

Republicans are expecting to hold a vote to pick their party leader on Wednesday morning. McConnell, who has served in the role since he became the Republican leader in 2007, is seeking to become the longest-serving party leader in the chamber. Scott announced to his colleagues at Tuesday's lunch that he was challenging McConnell for the post, his spokesman said. He also sent colleagues a letter outlining his reasons for the challenge.

"I understand that I won't gain the support of every member of our Conference, but we all have a clear choice to make. If you simply want to stick with the status quo, don't vote for me," Scott wrote. "I humbly ask for your vote as your next Republican leader."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
4
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1....

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022