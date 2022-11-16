Left Menu

EU leaders at G20 in Bali to discuss blast in Poland, EU's Michel says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-11-2022 03:21 IST
EU leaders at G20 in Bali to discuss blast in Poland, EU's Michel says
EU leaders present at the G20 meetings in Bali will likely meet on Wednesday to discuss the blast in Poland, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

"I will propose a coordination meeting on Wednesday with EU leaders attending G20 here in Bali," Michel said in a tweet following a conversation with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

