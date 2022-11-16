Left Menu

UK PM Sunak urgently looking into reports of missile strike in Poland

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 04:33 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 04:33 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a tweet on Tuesday said his country was urgently looking into reports of a missile strike in Poland and will support allies as they establish what happened.

"We are also coordinating with our international partners, including NATO," Sunak said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

