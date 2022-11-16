UK's Rishi Sunak reiterates support for Poland after reports of missile strike

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday said he has spoken to Polish President Andrzej Duda following reports of a missile strike in Poland, adding that he reiterated "the UK's solidarity with Poland."

"I reiterated the UK’s solidarity with Poland and expressed condolences for the victims," Sunak said on Twitter. "We will remain in close contact and continue to coordinate with our NATO allies."

A readout of the call issued by his Downing Street office also said that Duda updated Sunak on the Polish investigation efforts, with Sunak offering "any assistance needed to urgently establish what happened."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)