UK deputy PM Raab asks for independent investigation into his behaviour

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday he has requested an independent investigation into two formal complaints about his behaviour, the latest case of alleged bullying to put pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Raab said he had been notified of two separate complaints, one from when he was foreign minister and one from his previous tenure as justice minister.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-11-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 16:00 IST
British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab Image Credit: Flickr
British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday he has requested an independent investigation into two formal complaints about his behaviour, the latest case of alleged bullying to put pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Raab said he had been notified of two separate complaints, one from when he was foreign minister and one from his previous tenure as justice minister. Some officials who have worked for him say he was a tough and demanding boss, with others being quoted by local media as saying he was rude, aggressive and a bully. Raab has denied the allegations.

"I have written to the prime minister to request an independent investigation into two formal complaints that have been made against me," Raab said on Twitter. "I look forward to addressing these complaints." Raab said in a letter he attached to his tweet he had "never tolerated bullying", and had always sought to empower teams working in his departments.

The new allegations put more pressure on Sunak, who used his first speech as prime minister last month to say his government would demonstrate "integrity, professionalism and accountability". Sunak defended his deputy this week, saying he did not recognise allegations that Raab had bullied staff. A cabinet minister, Gavin Williamson, resigned from government last week over allegations he had bullied colleagues, raising questions about Sunak's judgment just weeks into the job.

