BJP announces 3 more candidates for Gujarat polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. In the latest list, the party announced three candidates for phase-2 of the Gujarat polls. BJP fielded Sardarsinh Chaudhary from Kheralu constituency and Jayatibhai Patel from Mansa. Further, Mahendrabhai Bhabor has been given the ticket from Garbada (SC).

Earlier on Monday, the party released the fourth list of candidates mentioning 12 names for the Gujarat Assembly elections. The fourth list consisted of two women candidates. BJP has fielded Lavingji Thakor from Radhanpur while VJ Jhala has been been given the ticket from Himatnagar. Alpesh Thakor has been fielded from Gandhinagar South.BJP fielded Rajulben Desai and Ritaben Patel from Patan and Gandhinagar North respectively. Further, Babu Singh Jadhav will contest from Vatva.

Earlier on Saturday, BJP released the second list of six candidates. In the second list of six candidates, BJP has given tickets to two women. It has fielded Mahendrabhai Padaliya from Dhoraji, Mulubhai Bera from Khambhalia, Dheliben Maldebhai Odedara from Kutiyana, Sejal Rajiv Kumar Pandya from Bhavnagar East, Hitesh Devji Vasava from Dediapada (ST) and Sandeep Desai from Choryasi.

Earlier on Thursday, the BJP announced the first list of candidates for 160 candidates out of the 182 constituencies for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. The first list of 160 candidates includes 14 females, 13 from scheduled caste, 24 from the scheduled tribe and there are 69 candidates who have been repeated.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled for two phases on December 1 and December 5. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel filed his nomination for Ghatlodya constituency in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

Before filing the nominations, Shah and Patel held a roadshow in the Ghatlodya constituency. Also, they addressed a public rally here prior to the inauguration of the chief minister's election office here. In his address to the public in Ahmedabad, Amit Shah confidently termed Bhupendra Patel as the state's next chief minister.

"Today with me is the next Chief Minister of Gujarat after the election," Amit Shah said while addressing a public gathering in Gujarat's Ahmedabad along with its Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Earlier on Tuesday, Union Home Minister expressed his trust in the BJP forming government in the Assembly elections slated to be held in two phases in early December and said that the party will "break all records and win with the most number of seats".

In the first round, 89 of the total 182 Assembly seats will go to polls and prominent political parties have declared their candidates for almost all these constituencies. The ruling party is seeking its seventh, straight term in power in the ensuing state polls. The state has been a BJP stronghold for long and the party has set its sights on returning to power with a handsome majority this time as well.

However, it faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate. Congress is also hoping to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP government.

BJP is in power in the state for the last 27 years and it is considered a BJP bastion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)