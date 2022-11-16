Left Menu

Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP plans carpet bombing across 89 constituencies on Nov 18

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will do carpet bombing with public meetings of central ministers and state leaders across 89 constituencies on November 18.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 23:21 IST
Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP plans carpet bombing across 89 constituencies on Nov 18
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Payal Mehta The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will do carpet bombing with public meetings of central ministers and state leaders across 89 constituencies on November 18.

Central ministers, state leaders, candidates for the Assembly elections and others campaigners will be holding public meetings across these constituencies to set the mood for the big Gujarat election. Several Union Ministers including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani among others will be holding "sabhas" or public meetings across these constituencies.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and State party president CR Patil will also be addressing a Sabha. "Our party has big leaders not just at the national level alone but also at the state level and that is how the party goes into the election. We will go full throttle," a source privy to the development told ANI.

This massive show of strength will include rallies with a crowd of 3000 to 5000 up to 20,000 at various locations. In the coming few days, all roads will lead to Gujarat where the ruling party which has been in power for over 27 years will be seeking its seventh term in office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been Gujarat's longest serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014. The state has been a BJP stronghold for long and the party has set its sights on returning to power with a handsome majority this time as well.

However, it faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate. Congress is also hoping to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP government.

The state of Gujarat which has 182 assembly constituencies will go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
3
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022