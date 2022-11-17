Pence says he will not testify before U.S. House Jan. 6 panel
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he would not testify before the House of Representatives panel probing Jan. 6, 2021, attack on U.S. Capitol because Congress "has no right to my testimony."
Pence, in an interview with CBS News, said: "We have a separation of powers under the Constitution of the United States and I believe it would establish a terrible precedent for the Congress to summon a vice president of the United States to speak about deliberations that took place at the White House."
