Ensure only Bangladeshis who support TMC find place in voter list: Bengal MLA to workers

A West Bengal MLA has stirred controversy by allegedly asking TMC workers to ensure that only those Bangladeshi immigrants who support the ruling party in the state find a place in the voters' list.

The draft electoral roll revision is underway in the state along with the rest of the country.

In a purported video that has gone viral on social media, Bardhaman Dakshin MLA Khokan Das is heard saying, ''Many new people are coming...they are from Bangladesh. Many of these people vote for BJP based on Hindu sentiments. Please ensure that only those who support our party get place in the voters' list.'' The legislator was addressing a public meeting in Bardhaman town on Tuesday evening.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The MLA, when asked to clarify his comment, however, told reporters, ''Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are entering our area every day. I told TMC workers that their names should not find a place in the voters' list.'' Reacting to the statement, BJP's Bardhaman organisational district's spokesperson Soumyaraj Mukhopadhyay said that the MLA, instead of politicising the issue, should inform the Centre and the state government about the illegal immigrants.

''This is why we will be implementing Citizenship (Amendment) Act,'' he said.

TMC's Purba Bardhaman district spokesperson Prasenjit Das claimed that the MLA's comments have been ''misconstrued'' and that the BJP has ''political intentions'' behind the implementation of CAA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)